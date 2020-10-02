If the upcoming virtual reunions featuring the casts of Wet Hot American Summer and HBO’s Veep weren’t enough of an October surprise, we’ve got another exciting assembly of comedy talent that will rock your socks off.

The cast and writers of This Is Spinal Tap (which includes Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, and Christopher Guest) will be reuniting virtually with co-writer, director and mockumentary co-star Rob Reiner for a livestream event that will be hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt. The good news is that you can pay anything you want to see it.

The Hollywood Reporter called our attention to the This Is Spinal Tap reunion happening on October 14 at 9:00 P.M. ET. It’s a one-time live event that will only be available to those who make a donation, and that’s where some people might be checking out. All of the money from the This Is Spinal Tap reunion will be going to benefit Pennsylvania Democrats (or PA Dems) to help campaigning in the state that is critical to the upcoming 2020 election.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner hasn’t been shy about his disdain for President Donald Trump, just like his late father Carl Reiner. Both of them took every opportunity they could to speak out against the actions of the former reality TV show host who has turned the country upside down. Now Rob Reiner is trying to stop him from wreaking anymore havoc on the country, and the cast of This Is Spinal Tap couldn’t be happier to help.

This event comes after a livestreamed reunion of The Princes Bride cast, which also featured Rob Reiner and Patton Oswalt, raised $4.25 million for Wisconsin Democrats. Now Reiner’s attention has turned to Pennsylvania, which has been said to be the “single most important state in the 2020 election,” according to analyst Nate Silver. Of course, he was famously wrong about how 2016 was going to fall, so let’s not get too carried away. But any attempts to push this election in the right direction are appreciated.

If you’d like to view the This Is Spinal Tap reunion, head over here and make a donation for any amount you wish. One of the popular choices is $20.20, for obvious reasons, but you can give whatever you like. Maybe giving $11 would be more appropriate. It might be less than $20.20, but these are hard times, and as This Is Spinal Tap proved, 11 is quite the rockin’ number.