Are you ready to head back to Camp Firewood? No, Wet Hot American Summer director David Wain has not announced a third Netflix series set in that universe, but instead, here’s something that’s arguably even better: Wain and many of the film’s cast members are getting together for a live read of the script. Read on for details on that, as well as information about an upcoming reunion of the cast members of HBO’s popular comedy series Veep.

Wet Hot American Summer Live Read

David Wain will be joined by Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Charles, John Slattery, Michael Cera, Alyssa Milano, Janeane Garofalo, Michael Ian Black, Ken Marino, Joe Lo Truglio, Molly Shannon, Bruce Greenwood, Michaela Watkins, A.D. Miles, Zak Orth, Marguerite Moreau, Michael Showalter, and many more for this live read. And if you looked at that list and said, “Wait a minute…I don’t remember Chris Pine and Michael Cera being in the movie!”, you’re absolutely right. Many of these folks were a part of the sequel and prequel shows on Netflix, and not only will this event include a reading of the film’s script, but there will be “bonus selections from every iteration of Wet Hot American Summer” and a Q&A to boot. (Hopefully Paul Rudd will be part of the unannounced special guests.)

The event takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. ET, and the proceeds will help Joe Biden win the state of Pennsylvania in the upcoming presidential election. You can get tickets and learn more here.

Veep Reunion

But before you head back to Camp Firewood, perhaps you’d like to meet up with Selina Meyer and company one more time? More than a year after the show wrapped up its seven season run on HBO, series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will participate a Veep reunion with fellow actors Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Clea Duvall, which will be moderated by showrunner David Mandel. It doesn’t sound like they’re going to be re-reading any specific episode for this event, so this may be slightly looser in its structure. It takes place this Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 6:00 P.M. CT and benefits the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the same organization that hosted the recent live read of Rob Reiner’s The Princess Bride.

Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus lay out the details in the video below, and get more info here: