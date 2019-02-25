A Third ‘Star Wars’ TV Show May Be in Production

A third as-yet-unannounced series may follow The Mandalorian and the Cassian Andor series as the next Star Wars TV show set to stream on Disney+. New reports suggest that production has begun on a mystery project in the U.K. that has been registered to Disney. While these are just rumors for now, this does make the build-up to Star Wars Celebration in April much more interesting.

We may be getting a third Star Wars TV show. Fantha Tracks reports that according to publicly available company records, Disney has begun production on a third “as yet unannounced Star Wars TV series.” The outlet writes:

Tonight we can reveal that the third as yet unannounced Star Wars TV series will be shot in the UK under the production name of SERIES III PRODUCTIONS (UK) LIMITED which was registered on the public UK companies register on the 12th October 2018. We anticipate that the focal point of the series will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration in April.

Take this news with a grain of salt because, like Fantha Tracks notes, none of this has been officially announced. The only confirmed Star Wars TV series on Disney+’s slate so far are Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and a “spy thriller” series starring Diego Luna as his Rogue One character Cassian Andor. And the outlet also notes that Disney often registers businesses in blocks for convenience, “and the creation of these businesses does not mean they started production at those dates, merely that they intend to enter production soon.” This could mean early design development as well, and not necessarily final production.

The U.K. is where Pinewood Studios, the studio where most recent Star Wars projects have been known to shoot, is located. But could this mysteriously vague title and the location be a solid indication that we’re getting a third Star Wars TV show? That’s too soon to say. It’s also too cryptic to speculate what the show could be about, though /Film does have a series spotlighting characters that deserve their own movies or shows. But with Star Wars Celebration coming up on April 16, 2019 it’s possible we could get that coveted announcement.