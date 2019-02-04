Taika Waititi is one of the directors working on Disney+’s upcoming streaming series The Mandalorian, set in the world of Star Wars bounty hunters. Waititi confirmed that the first live-action Star Wars series would match the tone of the original trilogy. That required some adaptation from the comedic director of Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do In The Shadows, but he was happy to fall in line.

The Original Trilogy Lives

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi told press after a TCA panel for the What We Do In the Shadows TV series. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it I guess is a nicer way of saying can’t put too many jokes in. There’s a bit, definitely my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

That’s good news for fans who might have worried a TV series could water down the movies, although nothing could be further from the original tone than the three prequels. Plus, Dave Filoni is involved and he managed consistency with his animated Star Wars shows.

Boba Fett’s Legacy

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for more Boba Fett ever since The Empire Strikes Back, or perhaps even since the Star Wars Holiday Special animated short. He was unceremoniously dismissed in the beginning of Return of the Jedi, so perhaps The Mandalorian can carry on his legacy. Pedro Pascal has been cast as a Mandalorian gunfighter and a droid bounty hunter has already been revealed.

“For most kids growing up with those films, [Boba Fett] was one of the most favorite characters, even though he’s barely in the films,” Waititi said. “Just the idea of bounty hunters, the helmets are so cool. Just getting to see characters like that and getting to shoot with them is pretty cool.”

More Stormtroopers

Jon Favreau created The Mandalorian for Disney+. Jumping into a later episode, Waititi confirmed that Favreau’s world-building was sound. He also revealed a massive Stormtrooper army scene.

“Favreau’s a genius and so smart and so good at what he does and creating these worlds,” Waititi said. “The scripts are really great. It was really fun doing something in the Star Wars universe. It was every kid’s dream just to see a storm trooper. When you’re doing these scenes with like 50 or 60 of them, it’s pretty amazing. I loved it.”

Look for The Mandalorian when Disney launches Disney+ this year.