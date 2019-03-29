Marvel Studios is doing everything they can to keep the secrets of Avengers: Endgame intact so the theatrical experience can be as enjoyable as possible for all audiences. So far all the trailers and TV spots have used footage from the movie sparingly, keeping anything from the second or third acts out of sight. And that’s because, according to co-director Joe Russo, Avengers Endgame spoilers are higher in quantity than Avengers: Infinity War. But what exactly does that mean?

In today’s day and age, some fans consider the most minute detail from a movie to be a spoiler simply because they didn’t want to know about it before the movie came out. Even if it’s an image released specifically by the studio for the purpose of marketing, a theatrical poster, or a reveal from a trailer, some fans are so sensitive to details in a movie that almost anything can be a spoiler. So what does Joe Russo mean by Endgame having more spoilers than its predecessor?

Here’s what Joe Russo told Box Office Pro when he was asked whether he and Anthony Russo are paranoid about leaks:

“At a certain point, I’m sure we’ll write another letter this year that asks everyone to stay off the internet. I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

If we had to guess, Russo isn’t talking about specific moments or even twists that might happen in the movie. Instead, he’s probably talking about the general secretive nature of the movie. And when he talks about the number of spoilers, he’s probably referring to story details that fans either aren’t expecting or simply don’t know about. You likely wouldn’t count something like Valkyrie meeting up with Rocket Raccoon as a spoiler – and just to be clear, we don’t know if that will happen. That’s not something that has the potential to ruin the movie for someone (though someone online would undoubtedly whine about it being revealed while another would argue that spoilers don’t ruin movies anyway).

With Endgame, we know significantly less than we did about the last Avengers movie. It was easy to know what the story would be in Infinity War, because everyone understood Thanos needed to get his hands on all the Infinity Stones in order to fulfill his vision of bringing balance to the universe. While the ending was the biggest gut punch for fans, there were still surprising moments throughout, mostly from the various character interactions and their attempts to stop Thanos from getting the Infinity Stones he needed. But with Endgame, we know nearly nothing about what The Avengers will do in their attempt to make Thanos pay for what he did and possibly undo the death of half the universe. So that’s probably why Joe Russo thinks the movie has more spoilers in general.

At the end of the day, we’re not sure how Russo is counting what’s a “spoiler” and what isn’t, but it sounds like maybe there’s much more opportunity for certain aspects of this movie to have less of an impact on audiences if certain details made it onto the internet. That’s why we’ll be doing our best to keep any spoilery details under wraps, and we’ll keep anything that isn’t being revealed by marketing from being accidentally seen on the front page of the site. We’re in the endgame now.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.