Mickey Mouse is an icon, albeit one who has grown into more of a corporate mascot than an actual character. But in recent years, he’s enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Disney Television Animation’s aptly titled Mickey Mouse shorts. Combining a classic artistic aesthetic that calls back to the old animated shorts that played in theaters with modern cartoon sensibilities, the show has created plenty of fun adventures for Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto. That stylish iteration of Mickey and friends is back in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, a series of animated shorts coming to Disney+ just in time for Mickey’s birthday.

Watch The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse trailer below for a sneak peek.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Disney theme park fanatics can probably guess which lands inspired the shorts teased in the trailer above. The one that stands out most obviously is all the futuristic technology that comes from Tomorrowland. There are lasers, and instant breakfast from some kind of contraption, and a lot of dangling hands on cables meant to help Mickey and his friends. It just looks like good, clean fun.

If you’ve never watched Mickey Mouse, you should know that the animated series is probably the best thing Disney has done with the trademark character outside of the theme parks in a long time. Not only is the animation outstanding, but it’s pretty funny too. Since this new series of shorts is inspired by various lands at Disney theme parks, it might ease your pain at not being able to easily attend the most magical place on Earth until there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse shorts are directed and executive produced by Paul Rudish with music composed by Christopher Willis, and they hit Disney+ on November 18, 2020.