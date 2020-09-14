Mickey Mouse, everyone’s favorite rodent, is headed to Disney+ with the new animated shorts series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The series features an art style that recalls the old school, 1920s Mickey films, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse comes from the team behind the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts that first premiered on the Disney Channel in 2013, and inspired the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Do kids these days care about Mickey Mouse? I’m not being facetious here – I genuinely don’t know. The character is, of course, iconic, and forever tied with the Disney brand. Still, he feels almost like an afterthought at this point for a studio that pumps out its own original animated features, not to mention a steady stream of Marvel and Star Wars titles.

But someone, somewhere, must still care about Mickey, because he’s back with an all-new series of animated shorts called The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The series follows “Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.”

The Mickey Mouse series that preceded this, which garnered seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and 21 Annie Awards, is now available to stream on Disney+. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will premiere on November 18, with two new shorts rolling out every Friday beginning November 27. Ten shorts will premiere this year, with 10 additional shorts set for Summer 2021. The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director.