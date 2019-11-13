There’s still more than a month until the first season of Netflix’s new Game of Thrones-style fantasy series The Witcher debuts, but the streaming service apparently likes what they’ve seen so far, because they’ve already given the show a second season.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed the news on Twitter this morning, sharing that Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) will return for more adventures in a second season.

The Witcher Season 2 is Coming to Netflix

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ????? pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 13, 2019

According to Variety, the eight-episode second season will begin production in London early in 2020 for a planned debut sometime in 2021.

The Witcher started out as a series of short stories and books from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, with the most recent book being published in 2013. But the story has expanded well beyond the literary realm, stretching into graphic novels, a Polish movie and TV series, and, perhaps most notably, a very popular series of video games from CD Projekt Red. The trailers for the Netflix adaptation have showcased its dark, brooding hero and its impressive (and expensive-looking) production design and visual effects, which promise to immerse audiences into a dangerous world full of monsters, elves, humans, gnomes, and more struggle to stay alive.

With this official second season renewal, it sounds like Hissrich is well on her way toward her seven-season plan for the show. But considering Netflix’s penchant for cancelling shows after three seasons, it seems like she may be fighting a losing battle.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The first season of The Witcher arrives on Netflix on December 20, 2019.