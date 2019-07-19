We’ve seen a few photos from the Netflix original series The Witcher, but actual footage from the show has been hard to come by – until now. During the Comic-Con panel for the upcoming fantasy series, the streaming service showed off the first trailer and quickly released it online for all to see. Check out Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, riding through a high fantasy world and hunting monsters, in The Witcher trailer below.

The Witcher Trailer

Seemingly every major streamer and cable channel are trying to find their own version of Game of Thrones, and it looks like Netflix has its version here. The Witcher began as a series of short stories and books from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, but it’s since sprawled out into graphic novels, a Polish movie and TV series, and, notably, a popular series of video games. Sapkowski is on board here as a creative consultant, so even though this is the slickest looking version of this property yet, it will hopefully retain the primary elements that diehard fans connected with back in the beginning.

Henry Cavill – who is looking INCREDIBLY jacked, by the way – stars as Geralt, and he’s joined by Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, and Millie Brady as Renfri.

Read the show’s official synopsis below:

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The Witcher is set to debut on Netflix later this year.