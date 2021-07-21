Get the suds ready, folks, because the trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is here. Netflix dropped the official teaser for the prequel anime movie to The Witcher. The series is about the adventures of young Vesemir, who goes on to become the Witcher Geralt’s mentor. They also included a scene with him in the bathtub, because they know what fans want.

The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf Teaser

The trailer gives us our first good look at young Vesemir, who will appear in his older form on season 2 of the live-action series. While we caught glimpses of him in the premiere announcement teaser, this new teaser finally gives us a taste of Vesemir’s voice and personality. While he’s being portrayed by Kim Bodnia on the live-action series, young Vesemir is voiced by Divergent actor Theo James. Like James, young Vesemir is an absolute hottie.

Vesemir eventually becomes the mentor of Geralt and the father figure of the School of the Wolf, but the anime film will show him in his swashbuckling mercenary days. He escaped a life of poverty the only way he knew how: killing monsters for money. Now, a strange new monster is terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, and Vesemir must go on a terrifying adventure that will force him to confront the demons of his past. It looks like he does it with quite a bit of style, as the Vesemir in the trailer is one charming cartoon.

Cast and Crew of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Lara Pulver will join James on the voice cast, playing the raven-haired archer Tetra. Graham McTavish voices Deglan, the Witcher who claimed Vesemir through the Law of Surprise. (McTavish appears to be double-dipping in The Witcher universe, as he will also appear as Dijkstra in season two of the live-action series.) Mary McDonnell voices Lady Zerbst, who we don’t get to see in the teaser.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was written and produced by Beau DeMayo, who wrote The Witcher series for Netflix. It was co-produced by The Witcher showunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Having the team who brought us The Witcher gives me hope that Nightmare of the Wolf will have the same qualities as its live-action counterpart. Studio Mir, the Korean animation studio behind The Legend of Korra, animated the feature, with Kwang Il Han directing.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres worldwide on Netflix on August 23, 2021. You can also catch the grizzled elder version of Vesemir on season two of The Witcher, which debuts on Netflix worldwide on December 17, 2021.