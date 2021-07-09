Hold on to your Witcher hats! (Is that a thing? If not, it should be.) Netflix has revealed that The Witcher is coming back for a second season this December.

That’s right, in just a few short months, we’ll be able to see Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and everyone’s favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), getting into trouble on The Continent. During WitcherCon, Netflix shared some first-look images as well as the names of the upcoming episodes.

Netflix has announced we’ll be able to watch the second season of The Witcher on December 17, 2021, confirming the date via its Twitter account, where it also shared a banner image of Geralt and Ciri from season 2.

See the image announcing the new release date below.

New Images From Season 2

Netflix also dropped some new images from the second season. The first image gives us a first look of Batey’s bard, Jaskier, being bardish. Check it out here:

Jaskier looks like he still likes to play a good tune! Will he come up with a melody, however, that will surpass his “Toss Your Coin” song from Season 1? That’s a tough bar to beat, but based on him singing his heart out here in what looks like a very moody tavern, I have faith he can turn out another banger.

We also got an image of Ciri going through physical training. When we last saw Ciri in Season 1, she was a young girl with little knowledge of how to fight (at least with a sword). In Season 2, however, it looks like she will develop those particular set of skills.

I’m very excited she’ll be taking up a sword! I’m also very impressed that Ciri is able to train in the snow without a hat or gloves. It looks like her teacher is actor Paul Bullion, who will be playing the character, Lambert, in the upcoming season.

The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles

During WitcherCon Netflix also revealed the names of the first seven episodes in a dramatic, video production. Check it out here:

Start casting your theories: The Witcher Season 2 episodes have been revealed #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/IAldjUj9TG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

Did have a chance to jot them all down? Here they all are:

“A Grain of Truth”

“Kaer Morhen”

“What is Lost”

“Redanian Intelligence”

“Turn Your Back”

“Dear Friend”

“Voleth Meir”

What do these titles mean? I have no idea! It looks like the season will focus on truth, something that’s lost, friendship, and some things in a language that isn’t English. What was not shared was the name for the eighth episode of the season, which is apparently TOP SECRET. We’ll just have to speculate on what it could be, sadly, until Christmastime.

The second season of The Witcher drops on Netflix on December 17, 2021.