The beginning of the end is upon us. At this week’s Comic-Con at Home panel, fans finally got a sneak peek of what lies ahead for The Walking Dead, telling us a little more about how the series will end.

Check out the first trailer for the final season below.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer

It’s no surprise that in a series about an apocalyptic world, all our favorite characters are haunted by their pasts. Even as we look to their futures and wait to discover where this finale will take them, we can expect plenty of reflection along the way. The trailer opens with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), thinking back to “bad memories,” which never seem to leave anyone’s mind. As the survivors struggle to band together and salvage Alexandria, they return to conversations about the ghosts of their pasts and all they’ve lost.

We get a few glimpses at what the future holds and maybe most significantly, we learn of the Commonwealth. The end-of-trailer tease reveals that the armored troops appearing throughout the trailer are security for a settlement that’s seemingly abundant and thriving. Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen, but given the emphasis on the settlement and the frequent appearance of the troops, we can expect the Commonwealth to play an important role in at least the first eight episodes of the season.

To Move Forward, We Must Go Back

Season 11 is expected to be the longest in the series, with 24 episodes overall split, between three eight-episode blocks. This season sees the return of the core cast, including Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermit, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton. Fear not, this won’t be the last we see of this beloved cast. While this may be the final season of The Walking Dead, the universe it spawned continues to expand.

The final season of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on August 22 and a week early on AMC+.

Below is the official synopsis for Season 11 of The Walking Dead.