(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Like one of the decaying carcasses wandering the wasteland, The Walking Dead is not fully dead – not yet, anyway. The hit AMC zombie series is returning for an eleventh and final season that’s being split into three eight-episode airing blocks. Here is everything we know about season 11 so far.



The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Part one of The Walking Dead season 11 debuts on August 22, 2021 on AMC. You can stream it early if you pay for a subscription to the network’s streaming service, AMC+.

What is The Walking Dead?

Based on the popular series of comics written by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they encounter hordes of “walkers” and come face to face with various mini-societies that have popped up in the wake of this disaster. While the show is ostensibly about humanity fighting against external monsters, it also delves into the psychologies of what happens when we’re pushed to the brink and proves that sometimes, humanity can be the biggest monster of them all.

This season will reportedly cover material from issues #175–193 of Kirkman’s comic, and will center on the group coming in contact with the Commonwealth, “a large network of communities that has advanced equipment and almost fifty thousand survivors living in their different settlements.” This season will be spread over the course of two years, and lead into a spin-off series following the Daryl and Carol characters that is set to begin airing in 2023. There’s also an anthology series in development.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Angela Kang is serving as the showrunner for her third and final season. Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, former showrunner Scott M. Gimple, makeup effects guru Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, Denise Huth, and legendary producer Gale Anne Hurd all serve as executive producers. Veteran director Kevin Dowling will tackle at least the first two episodes of the upcoming season.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Cast

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Callan MacAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, Jacob Young,and Margot Bingham will appear in this season. Lauren Cohan is returning to the show as Maggie, and Michael James Shaw will be playing Mercer.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer