The CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone already has some stellar talent on board. The series revival from Get Out director Jordan Peele counts Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay among the cast, and now another outstanding talent has been added to the line-up.

The IT Crowd and Bridesmaids star Chris O’Dowd has joined one of the first season episodes of The Twilight Zone. He’ll be starring alongside Transparent‘s Amy Landecker.

Deadline has news on Chris O’Dowd joining The Twilight Zone reboot cast along with Amy Landecker. The two will star in an episode titled “The Blue Scorpion,” which doesn’t appear to be remaking an episode from the original series (though there will be some episodes that remake stories from the classic series). The episode in question is written by The X-Files scribe and producer Glen Morgan, who is also an executive producer of the new Twilight Zone.

Chris O’Dowd is primarily known for his comedic work in shows like The IT Crowd, Family Tree and Moone Boy, not to mention supporting roles in Bridesmaids, This Is 40 and Juliet, Naked. But he’s occasionally taken roles in projects like The Cloverfield Paradox, The Program, and The Double, so there’s a precedent for forays into sci-fi. Currently O’Dowd leads the Epix series adaptation of Get Shorty.

If the trailer for The Twilight Zone is any indicator, this series reboot looks like it will be the best piece of programming CBS All Access will have to offer, especially for those who aren’t a fan of Star Trek in general. Jordan Peele has already proven that he has a penchant for telling incredible genre stories with insightful social commentary with Get Out and this weekend’s release of Us, and he’s the perfect filmmaker to steer this ship.

As for the rest of The Twilight Zone reboot cast, other episodes this season will also include Ike Barinholtz, Taissa Farmiga, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, John Laroquette, Tracy Morgan, Rhea Seehorn, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The Twilight Zone comes to CBS All Access starting on April 1, 2019 and new episodes will be released on Thursdays in the weeks following the premiere. We’ll have reviews of the first few episodes of the show soon, so stay tuned to find out how the revival turned out.