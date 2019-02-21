After a short teaser during the Super Bowl introduced Jordan Peele as the new host of the CBS All Access revival of The Twilight Zone, we finally have a full trailer that teases the new mind-bending sci-fi stories coming to the streaming service this spring. Watch The Twilight Zone trailer below!

The Twilight Zone Trailer

The original Twilight Zone series began with this voiceover:

It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.

This new trailer doesn’t use that famous opening, but instead opts for ominous snippets of dialogue from the various characters at the center of the short stories that make up The Twilight Zone.

The first one we recognize right out of the gate is Adam Scott in the remake of “Nightmare At 30,000 Feet,” the famed segment brought to life by William Shatner in the original series and John Lithgow in the feature film adaptation. Scott is clearly fearful of flying just like the original character. The two aforementioned approaches to the story featured some kind of creature making the passenger in question even more paranoid and frightened. However, there are some shots in this one that make it look like the plane might actually crash this time.

Though that’s the only segment we know for sure is getting remade in this new take on The Twilight Zone, there are shots in here of Jacob Tremblay where it looks like he might be treated like President of the United States. That makes us wonder if this is a new spin on the “It’s A Good Life” segment, where a kid can make anything he wants happen with the power of his mind.

Plus there’s also this shot making reference to the episode “Nick of Time,” so maybe that’s getting remade too:

We also catch brief glimpses of the rest of the cast, which includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

On top of that, there are even some stars appearing here who we didn’t know were part of The Twilight Zone. Tracy Morgan is spotted at a comedy club asking a bar patron if they’re happy with their life. John Laroquette can also be seen standing next to Alison Tolman in another shot. So there might be some more faces popping up we weren’t expecting to see.

Of course, Jordan Peele makes an appearance, and we’ll be seeing plenty of him when the show launches with the first two episodes on April 1, 2019. The rest of the episodes will follow on Thursdays starting April 11, only on CBS All Access.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg‘s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes.