Exclusive: ‘The Tomorrow War’ Mondo Poster Finds Chris Pratt in ‘Alien’ Territory
Posted on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 by Jeremy Mathai
Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, from director Chris McKay following his hilarious The Lego Batman Movie, is set to invade our eyeballs with some gnarly extraterrestrial warfare and some added spice involving, naturally, time travel. With a loaded cast led by Chris Pratt and featuring Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, and more, we also know that writer Zach Dean is including plenty of real-world ramifications and commentary intertwined throughout this tale, as all great sci-fi does.
Now, /Film is exclusively debuting the Mondo poster celebrating the release of The Tomorrow War, designed by German illustrator Max Löffler. His impressive portfolio of eclectic and talented work is well worth perusing, and his approach with this poster most definitely hints at the grand ideas and underlying tension within the film. Take a gander at the full image below.
The Tomorrow War Mondo Poster
The Alien vibes are immediate and arresting, and certainly a welcome sign that The Tomorrow War is inspired by the absolute best of the genre.
If that wasn’t already good enough, however, we’re also happy to announce that Amazon is hosting a poster giveaway through their official Twitter account that any lucky fan can retweet for the chance to win a print of their very own. Exciting, right?
We recently reported on the final trailer for the film, which might be covering some well-trod sci-fi territory but nevertheless puts its own spin on things. In fact, McKay previously told /Film that this seeming familiarity was entirely the point: “Somebody said the other day it felt like a lost Jerry Bruckheimer movie from the 90s…Jerry Bruckheimer is a guy that sort of fills out the cast with a lot of ordinary folks and that sort of thing. That’s something that I really wanted for a movie like this – that you would get some funny people and some well-rounded actors to build up the feeling of the army of the ordinary.”
If you still need some more convincing, here’s the synopsis for The Tomorrow War, which arrives on Amazon Prime on July 2, 2021:
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.