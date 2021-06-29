Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, from director Chris McKay following his hilarious The Lego Batman Movie, is set to invade our eyeballs with some gnarly extraterrestrial warfare and some added spice involving, naturally, time travel. With a loaded cast led by Chris Pratt and featuring Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, and more, we also know that writer Zach Dean is including plenty of real-world ramifications and commentary intertwined throughout this tale, as all great sci-fi does.

Now, /Film is exclusively debuting the Mondo poster celebrating the release of The Tomorrow War, designed by German illustrator Max Löffler. His impressive portfolio of eclectic and talented work is well worth perusing, and his approach with this poster most definitely hints at the grand ideas and underlying tension within the film. Take a gander at the full image below.

The Tomorrow War Mondo Poster

The Alien vibes are immediate and arresting, and certainly a welcome sign that The Tomorrow War is inspired by the absolute best of the genre.

If that wasn’t already good enough, however, we’re also happy to announce that Amazon is hosting a poster giveaway through their official Twitter account that any lucky fan can retweet for the chance to win a print of their very own. Exciting, right?

We recently reported on the final trailer for the film, which might be covering some well-trod sci-fi territory but nevertheless puts its own spin on things. In fact, McKay previously told /Film that this seeming familiarity was entirely the point: “Somebody said the other day it felt like a lost Jerry Bruckheimer movie from the 90s…Jerry Bruckheimer is a guy that sort of fills out the cast with a lot of ordinary folks and that sort of thing. That’s something that I really wanted for a movie like this – that you would get some funny people and some well-rounded actors to build up the feeling of the army of the ordinary.”

If you still need some more convincing, here’s the synopsis for The Tomorrow War, which arrives on Amazon Prime on July 2, 2021: