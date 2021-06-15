Chris Pratt is fighting for the future. Wait, that sounds like a political slogan. He’s fighting aliens in a future war in which the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. That’s better. Watch the final trailer for The Tomorrow War trailer below.

The Tomorrow War Trailer

It’s humans versus aliens — the classic conflict in any sci-fi action blockbuster, which was only slightly done to death in the ’90s. But director Chris McKay, who makes his live-action directorial debut with The Tomorrow War after cutting his teeth in animation with The LEGO Batman Movie, told /Film’s Jacob Hall that this kind of throwback plot is intentional — as is the whole movie feeling like a sci-fi movie that time traveled from 1997.

“Somebody said the other day it felt like a lost Jerry Bruckheimer movie from the 90s,” McKay said in an interview with /Film. “…Jerry Bruckheimer is a guy that sort of fills out the cast with a lot of ordinary folks and that sort of thing. That’s something that I really wanted for a movie like this – that you would get some funny people and some well-rounded actors to build up the feeling of the army of the ordinary.”

Pratt started out his career playing ordinary-looking guys who do something extraordinary, though he’s veered away from that since he’s reached movie superstardom. But his role — as a teacher with military experience who gets drafted into an army fighting a war with aliens 30 years in the future — seems at least to be a return to that kind of persona. Also starring in The Tomorrow War are Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) directs a script by up-and-coming writer Zach Dean. Here’s the synopsis for The Tomorrow War:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War arrives on Amazon Prime staring on July 2, 2021.