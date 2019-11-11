Despite making a triumphant return from dust in Avengers: Endgame, we haven’t seen much of Chris Pratt on the big screen lately. Sure, he voiced the lead character of Emmet in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and he had a role in the sparsely seen western The Kid, but otherwise, Pratt has been laying pretty low as a leading man. But that changes next year with a new sci-fi thriller that also has the Parks and Recreation star executive producing for the first time.

About a year and a half ago, you might remember that Chris Pratt was announced to be starring in Ghost Draft, a sci-fi thriller that finds humanity fighting an alien invasion. But when it looks like humanity is on the ropes, they figure out a way to draft soldiers from the past to help fight the war. Now production is underway with an extensive ensemble cast, and the movie has a new name: The Tomorrow War. And with that new title also comes a first look photo.

The Tomorrow War First Look

Here’s the line-up of soldiers ready to fight in The Tomorrow War. Fighting alongside Chris Pratt will be J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), Mary Lyn Rajskub (24) Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Strong, Alexis Louder and newcomer Chibuikem Uche.

Honestly, I love this concept. It allows for a wide variety of characters from different decades to join together in an epic alien war. How will each of them acquaint to the future, and what kind of baggage do they bring with them from their time? Chris Pratt’s character specifically is said to confront his own past in order to help save humanity.

The Tomorrow War, written by Zach Dean (Deadfall), is in the hands of director Chris McKay, who is best known for his work in animation with The LEGO Batman Movie and Robot Chicken. But he’s also slated to direct some kind of Nightwing movie in the future, so he’s clearly ready to break into the live-action side of filmmaking. The movie is being produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner with Skydance financing and Paramount Pictures distributing.