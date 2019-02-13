Chris Pratt, who provided the voice for the lead character in The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, is in negotiations to star in a new live-action science fiction film from Chris McKay, who previously directed The LEGO Batman Movie. It’s called Ghost Draft, and it will be financed and produced by Skydance Media.



Deadline reports that production on the new film is being fast-tracked and shooting will begin this summer. Assuming Pratt’s deal goes through, Ghost Draft will be his next starring gig. Plot details are completely under wraps – I couldn’t find any hints online, despite Skydance having purchased this pitch several years ago. Zach Dean wrote the screenplay. He wrote a 2012 Eric Bana movie called Deadfall and a 2017 Ethan Hawke film called 24 Hours to Live, and an unproduced screenplay called Beast that made The Black List back in 2013. David S. Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner, Dana Goldberg, and Don Grangers are producing.

With so little information out there about this script, it’s difficult to speculate about what we’re in for – though Deadline described the story as being “grounded” science fiction.

McKay’s directing credits are mostly in animation, with shows like Titan Maximum and Robot Chicken dotting his resume before he returned to features with The LEGO Batman Movie. (He directed a live-action feature film called 2wks, 1yr in 2002.) McKay has since been attached to a live-action Nightwing movie (which he says could still happen), The LEGO Batman Movie 2, a possible Dungeons & Dragons film, a Jonny Quest movie, and an adaptation of Mark Millar’s fantasy comic Reborn, which is set up at Netflix.

Pratt has Avengers: Endgame coming up in April, and beyond that, he’ll star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (if that project ever finds a director), Jurassic World 3, and a new Pixar movie called Onward. He’s also in talks to star in a remake of The Saint, play the lead in the long-gestating Cowboy Ninja Viking, and headline the newest movie from Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan.