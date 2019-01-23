Netflix acquired comic writer Mark Millar‘s company Millarworld in 2017, and today they announced what may be their highest-profile film adaptation yet. The streaming service will produce an original film version of Millar’s sci-fi fantasy comic Reborn, with Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) directing and Oscar winner Sandra Bullock producing. Bullock just made waves with Bird Box, her most recent Netflix collaboration, and a new report says she might star in Reborn in addition to producing. Read on for more details, including this comic’s killer premise.

Reborn, written by Millar and featuring art by Greg Capullo, was first published under the Image Comics banner back in 2016. The story follows Bonnie Black, an eighty-year-old woman who dies in a hospital in Manhattan and wakes up reborn in the prime of her life in a place called Adstyria, “a magical land of monsters and dragons where good and evil are waging an eternal war. There, she finds old friends and loved ones waiting, except the husband who died before her. Armed with a sword and partnered with her late father, she sets off through the battle-torn landscape on a quest to find out where he is.” Millar is a genius when it comes to creating high-concept story ideas, and this is no exception.

Deadline reports that Bullock will produce alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment, the company that produced movies like It, The LEGO Movie, and The Departed. The site says Bullock could also star, though it’s still early in development and casting is still in flux. That would put her back in front of the camera for Netflix, which the streamer would certainly appreciate; that film reportedly had the best first week in Netflix history and, according to their internal data, reached 80 million households in its first month on the service.

Robot Chicken alum Chris McKay is on board to direct. He’s executive producing The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and is also attached to direct a live-action Nightwing film for Warner Bros./DC, and this announcement leaves us wondering about the future of Nightwing. Official information about that movie has been hard to come by, but as recently as October, McKay indicated that it could still happen. There’s no word on when production on Reborn will begin, but it certainly seems like we’ll be seeing that long before Nightwing ever takes shape.

Netflix has several other Millarworld movie and TV adaptations in the works, and you can read more about those here.