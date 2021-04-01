It’s only been a few days since DC fans were treated to a red-band trailer for writer/director James Gunn‘s upcoming The Suicide Squad. There have even been some character posters and TV spots released since then. But it looks like we’re in a golden period of anticipation for this movie, because Gunn has just shared a green-band trailer on his Twitter account that is, believe it or not, better than the previous trailer that everyone was going nuts about.

The Suicide Squad Trailer

There’s a simplicity and streamlined quality to this trailer that helps it feel more enjoyable than the red-band version that was released last week. That big shot of Polka-Dot Man in action automatically makes this more interesting to me since I’m personally the most interested in that character. (I know everyone loves King Shark, but the jury’s still out on him as far as I’m concerned.) There’s more of Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, which is always a good thing, as well as our first significant glimpse of Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior). And personally, I find Peacemaker (John Cena)’s joke here to be funnier than the “beach full of dicks” conversation that was featured in the red-band trailer. I’m also a fan of the “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” cover song here, and the repetition of “goodbye” as the trailer ramps up into its climax.

Here is the movie’s full official synopsis:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.