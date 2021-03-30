Who is going to die in The Suicide Squad? How will Starro come into play? Most importantly, does Peter Capaldi’s The Thinker speak in a Scottish accent? (Yes, he does.) The first official The Suicide Squad trailer provided a perfect tease, giving us a glimpse of the action and absurd tone of the James Gunn-directed movie without revealing much of the plot. But Gunn has decided to spoil fans and give us not one, but two new TV spots featuring more action and, best of all, Peter Capaldi talking in that beautiful Scottish brogue.

The Suicide Squad TV Spots

The first TV spot features a slightly longer version of the scene from the trailer where Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) lay down the rules for newcomer the Thinker (Capaldi). There’s a few new action sequences in there, before the Thinker tells his new teammates, “It’s suicide,” to which Flag responds “That’s kind of our thing.”

The second TV spot doesn’t offer much new footage (outside of characters chowing down on various fruits, or in King Shark’s case, heads), but Gunn does call attention to Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher II in his Instagram post sharing the spot, with the caption “There’s something behind Ratcatcher 2.” We only see Ratcatcher II for a brief second in the TV spot, standing in front of a huge creature that is likely the “kaiju” that Task Force X must face off against: Starro the Conquerer, a somewhat obscure villain of the DC universe and a massive alien starfish.

Here’s the synopsis for The Suicide Squad:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-anddestroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. Look for it in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.