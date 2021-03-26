Don’t get too attached. That’s the warning tagline that comes with each new character poster for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn‘s upcoming comic book movie for Warner Bros., which follows up David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad. And it’s easy to see why: it’s in the title, and in the name of the team, made of up DC Comics rogues sent on dangerous missions by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and they’re not expected to survive. You’ve seen the trailer, so check out the character posters for The Suicide Squad below.

The Suicide Squad Character Posters

In an impressive social media rollout, Gunn and Warner Bros. got the entire cast of The Suicide Squad (at least those who are on Twitter) to share their character posters with a fun little in-character message.

“So excited to see the The Suicide Squad trailer that I just threw up a couple polka dots…” David Dastmalchian, who plays Polka Dot Man, wrote.

“*squaaaaawkeeeekekekekekeeeeeee braaapth*” wrote frequent James Gunn collaborator Sean Gunn, who plays the motion-captured horror show that is Weasel.

Sylvester Stallone also confirmed the mystery character he’s playing is in fact King Shark, in a half-failed attempt at posting his character poster (hashtags are hard).

Warner Bros. also released a poster featuring the entire time, which is full of color and explosions and screaming superhero/villain faces — teasing just the kind of tone we can expect from The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. Taika Waititi is in there somewhere, too – although he’s not listed in the synopsis.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.