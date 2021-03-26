‘The Suicide Squad’ Character Posters Warn You Not to Get Too Attached
Posted on Friday, March 26th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Don’t get too attached. That’s the warning tagline that comes with each new character poster for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn‘s upcoming comic book movie for Warner Bros., which follows up David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad. And it’s easy to see why: it’s in the title, and in the name of the team, made of up DC Comics rogues sent on dangerous missions by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and they’re not expected to survive. You’ve seen the trailer, so check out the character posters for The Suicide Squad below.
The Suicide Squad Character Posters
In an impressive social media rollout, Gunn and Warner Bros. got the entire cast of The Suicide Squad (at least those who are on Twitter) to share their character posters with a fun little in-character message.
“So excited to see the The Suicide Squad trailer that I just threw up a couple polka dots…” David Dastmalchian, who plays Polka Dot Man, wrote.
“*squaaaaawkeeeekekekekekeeeeeee braaapth*” wrote frequent James Gunn collaborator Sean Gunn, who plays the motion-captured horror show that is Weasel.
Sylvester Stallone also confirmed the mystery character he’s playing is in fact King Shark, in a half-failed attempt at posting his character poster (hashtags are hard).
Warner Bros. also released a poster featuring the entire time, which is full of color and explosions and screaming superhero/villain faces — teasing just the kind of tone we can expect from The Suicide Squad.
The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. Taika Waititi is in there somewhere, too – although he’s not listed in the synopsis.
The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.
Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.