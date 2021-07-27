Director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is coming out in a little over a week, and Harley Quinn herself — Margot Robbie — has nothing but high praise for the film. But of course she would, right?

In a video interview with Access she took part in alongside co-star David Dastmalchian, Robbie kicked off the conversation with big words: “It just so happens that this arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, comic book film ever made,” she said. “And you don’t want to miss it.”

Dastmalchian doubled down on Robbie’s statement as well. “You don’t want to miss this, you want to be back in the movie theater, you want to see it on the big screen. It’s the most bombastic, bloody, bawdy, crazy comic book movie ever made.”

You can watch the video of the two actors, who are probably overly amped up on caffeine and media talking points, in the video above.

But…the Talking Points Are True!

Granted, the two are on a press tour where it’s literally their job to say positive things about the movie. And you can tell that Warner Bros. is also telling the film’s stars to encourage folks to see it in the theater instead of on their puny television screens via HBO Max.

As someone lucky enough to have seen The Suicide Squad in a theater, however, I have to agree with Robbie, Dastmalchian, and the Warner Bros. publicists. In my opinion, the early buzz is correct and this is by far the best DCEU movie, and it’s a much better experience to see everything — especially Starro the Conqueror going Godzilla on a city — on the big screen.

Starro isn’t the only thing that’s great about the movie. The film also has an all-star cast. In addition to Robbie and Dastmalchian, The Suicide Squad stars a slew of actors including Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Daniela Melchior, and Sylvester Stallone.

“Everything I’ve ever done is about characters trying to connect who have a difficult time doing it, because I have a difficult time doing it,” James Gunn said in a press conference /Film attended. “These characters have a harder time than anyone else I’ve ever written, because they not only have these horrible backstories … but they’ve also made horrible choices in their lives. To be able to find something good in that is the journey that excites me the most.”

You can decide for yourself whether The Suicide Squad is the best comic book movie ever when it comes out in theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.