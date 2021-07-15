James Gunn has done it again, folks. The Guardians of the Galaxy director has worked his magic on DC’s The Suicide Squad, after moving across the aisle from Marvel where he had similarly injected new life into C-list comic book characters. And the result is something even more unhinged.

Early reactions to The Suicide Squad are out, and critics are praising the Warner Bros. comic book film (which is not a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad) for its comedy and incredible violence, but also, it’s surprisingly sweet heart. Prepare to cry over a shark man, folks.

Here is what we could round up of The Suicide Squad early buzz.

/Film’s Christopher Gates calls The Suicide Squad “complete mayhem,” comparing the movie to Gunn’s pre-Marvel work, back when the director was specializing in gory genre movies. But he also emphasizes the “emotional stakes,” which many other critics also pointed out.

#TheSuicideSquad is complete mayhem. Similar themes and heart to Guardians, but tonally much more similar to Gunn's pre-Marvel work (it's real bloody). Hilarious, but be warned: the emotional stakes are real. It's not the care-free romp the trailers promise. — Christopher Gates (@ChrisWGates) July 15, 2021

/Film’s Vanessa Armstrong also called The Suicide Squad a “hilariously violent and heartfelt story,” which should appeal to comic book fans and general audiences, alike.

Got to see @JamesGunn #TheSuicideSquad tonight! A hilariously violent and heartfelt story that’s surprising in all the right ways. Enjoyable for everyone — hardcore DC comics fans and newbies alike. Go see this movie. — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) July 15, 2021

The rest of the praise is similarly gushing, with critics and reporters calling it a “swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie,” with Gunn tapping into his horror roots — and penchant for comedy. But there’s a sweetness to the movie that Gunn’s earlier movies may not have had.

Idris Elba’s Bloodsport & David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man are major stand-outs for me (Bloodsport has the coolest weapons, btw). I also thought this was the best we've seen of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Her journey in this film is actually quite lovely… and quite bloody! pic.twitter.com/UaeWzU4P5X — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 15, 2021

Absolutely loved #thesuicidesquad. The movie is super violent, extremely funny, and a huge home fun for @JamesGunn and #DC. Tons of surprises and things I wasn’t expecting. Just a great movie. pic.twitter.com/sTchKRvU4Y — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 15, 2021

Yeah, I loved #TheSuicideSquad. Just delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness but then has some really heartfelt moments that you can invest in. And I loved the whole cast a whole lot. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2021

Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It's a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It's just so entertaining that you'll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 15, 2021

.@JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is gloriously insane and so, so fun. (After watching it, you’ll think you might have dreamed it.) Everyone is excellent and deeply committed to the material and its singular mood and wild ass aesthetic. Can’t wait to ride this rollercoaster again.? pic.twitter.com/rRhvH3A75k — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) July 15, 2021

Lots of praise is being heaped on the (jam-packed) ensemble, which includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, and more. Robbie, of course, was singled out by a few reviewers, while David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior were named the secret MVPs. Elba and Stallone’s voice (as King Shark) also earned praise.

The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised.

What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is fantastic! A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks. It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again. pic.twitter.com/7aLiMLPPf5 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 15, 2021

Everyone is insanely fun to watch in this, but Margot's Harley & Daniela's Ratcatcher 2 are my faves. Idris and Cena's banter = 3rd place, not to mention a rockin' soundtrack. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is chaotic as fukkk… but that's something you should expect from a film about criminals. Margot Robbie is hilariously delicious in her role. David Dastmalchian is the MVP. It is A LOT to take in. It's also super violent, but it works. pic.twitter.com/eqXHV9MV7x — Laura ???'? ?? (@lsirikul) July 15, 2021

So there you have it, Gunn has worked his magic on The Suicide Squad and delivered something even wilder and more glorious than you might have expected. The praise is pretty unanimous at this point, though it should be taken with a grain of salt, as early reactions like these are almost always positive. Still, it bodes well for The Suicide Squad and the risks that Gunn took with what sounds like an absolutely insane comic book movie.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.