Prepare yourselves to see the most heavily armed supervillain in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. IGN released an exclusive clip from the upcoming DCEU flick showing off the not-so-superpowers of Nathan Fillion‘s character, The Detachable Kid. And he’s exactly what he sounds like.

The Suicide Squad Clip

In the short clip, Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn and Joel Kinnaman‘s Rick Flag face an onslaught of gunfire on a remote beach. Fillion’s The Detachable Kid (or TDK) tries to come to the rescue, and it goes about as well as you’d think. TDK is not a comics character, but fans are pretty certain he’s a modified version of the early ’90s character, Arm Fall Off Boy. One thing we know for sure about Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is that he had free rein to kill whoever he wanted. I have a feeling The Detachable Kid is going to be one of the film’s earliest (and possibly nastiest) fatalities.

This isn’t Fillions’ first rodeo on a Gunn-helmed flick. The two previously worked together on Gunn’s debut feature film, Slither, about a town besieged by alien slugs. (Michael Rooker, who will portray Savant in The Suicide Squad, also starred in the 2006 horror-comedy.) If anyone can make a silly supervillain work, it’s Fillion. His brand of self-effacing humor matches the tone of Gunn’s shocking sensibilities, and it’s truly a match made in comic book heaven.

Counting the Days ‘Til The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad looks like it might be the DCEU’s biggest win yet. Early buzz indicates that the film is as hilarious as it is heartfelt. It’s also apparently incredibly violent, which hews closer to Gunn’s pre-Marvel work than his more recent output. (Both Slither and his second film, Super, are full of graphic gore.)

On top of the actors mentioned, The Suicide Squad stars Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, David Dastmalchian, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Mikaela Hoover, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and the voice of Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. Gunn wrote and directed the film and was allegedly given permission to do whatever he wanted.

There’s plenty to be excited about with The Suicide Squad, which opens in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021. It will premiere in France on July 28 and in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Turkey on July 30. The film will play at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada on August 4.