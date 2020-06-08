Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the graduates of the class of 2020 aren’t getting their traditional commencement ceremonies. But because of that, countless celebrities have stepped up to give virtual commencement speeches to inspire the next generation of great thinkers who can hopefully save us from the hell we’re experiencing now.

YouTube has put together a whole assembly of videos from famous faces called Dear Class of 2020, and The Simpsons chimed in with some encouragement. Well, at least Lisa Simpson did. The rest of the family kinda phones it in, literally and figuratively.

The Simpsons 2020 Commencement Speech

The Simpsons have been under quarantine too, it seems, because Marge Simpson (Julie Kavner) looks totally frazzled and completely lost in her own thoughts. We can only imagine how difficult it must be to be stuck at home when you’re married to Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta).

Speaking of Homer Simpson, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that he has some trouble putting on a graduation robe. But at the same time, he comes with the sage wisdom that drinking at home is not only acceptable now, but it’s called coping. He also makes the depressing observation that graduates will go from living in their parents’ basement to working from their parents’ basement, because that’s the world we live in now.

Bart Simpson congratulates the class of 2020 as only the mischievous skateboarder knows how: by writing “2020” on his little yellow butt. Bart oddly doesn’t have a lot to say during this opportunity to address the world, which makes us wonder if Nancy Cartwright wasn’t available for this little endeavor for whatever reason.

All of this chaos prompts Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) to be the one who delivers most of the speech, where she looks on the bright side of our current situation. The water is cleaner than ever, it’s okay if you don’t want to friends over, the world is eating less meat, and animal shelters have been able to find homes for abandoned pets. And Homer is pretty sure the extra meat has nothing to do with animal shelters offloading pets.

Finally, Lisa gives the class of 2020 one final call with a banner that reads, “Congrats Class of 2020: Please save us.”

Seriously, though. It’s up to you class of 2020 (any beyond). Rescue us from this unending nightmare. If you need anymore inspiration, there are plenty more commencement addressees from the likes of Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and more over at YouTube.