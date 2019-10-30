This weekend brings early screenings of Doctor Sleep, at least for Fandango VIP members. But for the rest of us, we’ll have to wait another week before reuniting with Danny Torrance nearly 40 years after he was traumatized at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. The good news is you can pass at least some of the time with The Shining Honest Trailer, which reminds you of all the different possible metaphors this movie may contain while also pointing out that there are about three kinds of shots you see over and over.

The Shining Honest Trailer

Now before you get all bet out of shape thinking that Honest Trailers is trying to knock The Shining down a few pegs, this is all in good fun. Personally, I think this particular Honest Trailer struggles to find things to mock with The Shining simply because it’s such a revered classic that brings with it a consistent impending sense of dread throughout. That’s not necessarily scary to some people looking for jump scares and obvious horrors, but Stanley Kubrick could not care less.

At the same time, it can be hard for modern audiences who aren’t familiar with The Shining to take the movie seriously when it’s been parodied to death. This Honest Trailer reminds you of many of the more famous ones (and some of the forgotten ones too), but you have to wonder whether younger generations even know what’s being parodies in some of the more modern references to the movie that came out all the way back in 1980. Will Doctor Sleep even appeal to younger horror fans. We’ll find out soon.