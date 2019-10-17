If you just can’t wait to see Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, and also happen to be a Fandango VIP member, I have some good news. Mike Flanagan‘s Stephen King adaptation will screen nine days earlier than the official release date for members of Fandango VIP. The horror film follows an adult Danny Torrance as he reckons with his traumatic past while dealing with a new supernatural threat. Learn more about the Doctor Sleep early screenings, and check out a cool new poster, below.

Doctor Sleep doesn’t officially hit theaters until November 8, but Fandango is giving you an opportunity to catch it early by offering exclusive early access screenings for members of Fandango VIP, Fandango’s rewards program. The early screenings will take place at approximately 400 theaters nationwide, including chains AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and more. Tickets for the Doctor Sleep early screenings are on sale here.

This news comes with a very cool new Doctor Sleep poster – check it out:

Set decades years after the events of The Shining, Doctor Sleep follows an adult Danny Torrance, played by Ewan McGregor. Here’s the synopsis:

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—daring to go back and face his fears, while reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis also star, with The Haunting of Hill House helmer Mike Flanagan directing.

King’s Doctor Sleep book is a sequel to his Shining novel, but the movie adaptation is taking a slightly different approach. For those who don’t know, Stanley Kubrick’s Shining movie is vastly different than King’s novel, and King has spent decades talking about how angry he is at all the changes Kubrick made. When Mike Flanagan came aboard to direct Doctor Sleep he had a choice to make: ignore Kubrick’s film entirely and make a straight adaptation of King’s Doctor Sleep book, or somehow work Kubrick’s movie into this sequel as well. Flanagan (wisely) chose the latter, and his film will both encompass King’s novel while also acknowledging Kubrick’s movie.

Doctor Sleep opens November 8.