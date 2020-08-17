Many people might freeze or flee in the face of their attacker, but Noomi Rapace kidnaps and imprisons them instead. In The Secrets We Keep, the Prometheus actress plays a Holocaust survivor who is happily married to an ordinary American man (Chris Messina) and rebuilding her life in the suburbs. But that happiness is shattered when she comes face to face with her attacker — or the man she believes to be her attacker, played by Joel Kinnaman. Watch The Secrets We Keep trailer below.

The Secrets We Keep Trailer

Elisabeth Moss may be carving out a niche playing women on the edge, but Noomi Rapace is giving her a run for her money with her series of recent roles, where she frequently plays an unhinged woman who kidnaps someone. But this time, she has significant cause: Rapace plays a Romani woman named Maja who survived a traumatic experience during World War II, and has begun to rebuild her life in the American suburbs with her husband. But when she hears a familiar whistle, she becomes single-minded in her belief that the man who brutalized her and her family during the Holocaust lives just next door. She kidnaps him and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her, to the concern and growing reluctance of her husband, who begins to worry that Maja has the wrong man.

Rapace has long been an actress undervalued by Hollywood, delivering powerful, fraught performances, even in the B-movie thrillers to which she frequently gets relegated. But in in The Secrets We Keep, Rapace, who executive produced the film, gets to show off her chops opposite Messina and Kinnaman in a revenge thriller that’s really about trauma and overcoming emotional scars. Messina is always a sturdy and pensive character actor, playing a somewhat nebbish husband to Maja’s rage-filled Holocaust survivor, while Kinnaman (who has a personal connection to Rapace, having attended the same high school as her back in Sweden) impresses as the frightened man who may or may not be a war criminal.

The Secrets We Keep is directed by Yuval Adler from a script by Ryan Covington and Adler. It also stars Amy Seimetz.

Here is the synopsis for The Secrets We Keep:

In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

The Secrets We Keep will open in theaters on September 16, 2020 and on VOD October 16, 2020.