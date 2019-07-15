Parental grief can take many forms, but for Noomi Rapace’s Lizzie in Angel of Mine, it takes the form of deranged stalking and kidnapping. The domestic thriller stars the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress as a grieving mother who becomes obsessed with another woman’s daughter after she comes to believe that the girl is her own dead daughter. Watch the Angel of Mine trailer below.

Angel of Mine Trailer

Nothing like equating mental illness with murderous intent in a (surprisingly steamy?) trailer about a mourning mother who fixates on the daughter of a neighbor played by Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale). But that’s what Angel of Mine does, presenting the upcoming thriller as this year’s trashy movie that you watch with an open bottle of wine.

Rapace plays Lizzie, a mentally unstable woman who has lost her child in a hospital accident and is about to lose another to a custody battle with her ex-husband (Luke Evans). But she soon sees a chance to get it all back when she spots the daughter of Claire (Strahovski), her neighbor. Convinced that Claire’s daughter is actually her’s, Lizzie begins to stalk and follow the family around, eventually alerting Claire and her husband to her strange behavior. But their attempts to stop her only cause her to escalate her efforts, leading to — what else — an all-out brawl between Claire and Lizzie. It looks like this year’s scissors are 2016’s corkscrew.

Richard Roxburgh also stars in Angel of Mine, which is directed by Kim Farrant from a screenplay by Luke Davies and David Regal.

Here is the synopsis for Angel of Mine:

In this intense thriller, Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) stars as a woman on the edge who believes the daughter of a neighbor (Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is actually her own.

Angel of Mine hits select theaters and On Demand on August 30, 2019.