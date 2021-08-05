‘The Sandman’ Season 1 Has Finished Filming

Get ready to dream. Author Neil Gaiman confirmed that production of The Sandman‘s first season has wrapped and post-production is underway. This is pretty big news, given the series has been in development hell for 25 years. There have been many attempts to film The Sandman comic series over the years, but in 2019 Netflix ordered the series adaptation that is apparently now in the can.

Developing ‘The Dreaming’

Gaiman delivered the news when a fan asked for an update on the series on the author’s Tumblr. He confirmed that principal photography has officially wrapped and post-production is currently underway, but he noted that he can’t confirm and release dates or trailer launches. He did, however, share his enthusiasm for the project. Gaiman’s post reads:

Hmm. Well, we’ve finished principal photography on Season 1, and now we all have to be patient while the VFX and suchlike are done, music is written and recorded, and so on. No, I don’t know any release dates, or even when the trailer will be released. It feels like Sandman. I don’t know if that means that people who watch TV will like it – although I hope they will – but I suspect that if you like Sandman and you want to see it on the screen, then you’ll like this. (I also think Tom Sturridge will be a star after season one of Sandman drops.)

Sturridge is playing the titular Sandman, Morpheus, who is the embodiment of Dream. He is one of the Endless, seven timeless beings who are more powerful than gods. In The Sandman comics, Dream is captured during an occult ritual in World War I and escapes in the modern era. He must try to restore his kingdom of the Dreaming with the help of his siblings: Death, Destiny, Desire, Destruction, Despair, and Delirium. The comic debuted in 1989 under DC Comics’ Vertigo label, running for 75 issues. The comic series inspired several spinoffs, including Death: The High Cost of Living, The Dream Hunters, and Lucifer, which went on to become its own successful Fox and Netflix series.

The Netflix series comes to us from Wonder Woman co-writer Allan Heinberg developing and executive producing with Gaiman and Blade trilogy scribe David S. Goyer.

Meet the Endless

Given the way development has gone on various Sandman projects over the years, fans should breathe a sigh of relief from Gaiman’s confirmation. With principal photography done, the show should come to us sooner instead of later, even if there are some delays for special effects wizards to work their magic.

While Gaiman didn’t give any news about when to expect the series, what we can expect is a tremendous cast. In addition to Sturridge, the Sandman cast includes Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Boyd Holbrook as the evil Corinthian, Charles Dance as Rodrick Burgess, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. You know, John Constantine’s feisty demon-hunting ancestor.

Gaiman’s involvement in The Sandman sets a high bar of anticipation for fans. Gaiman was heavily involved with the Amazon Prime miniseries Good Omens, based on his novel with the late Terry Pratchett. That adaptation was well-received by fans and critics alike, and I think many are hoping for another home run. Gaiman’s praise of the authenticity of The Sandman just brings more excitement. Until Netflix drops some a release date, we’ll just have to be content with watching this behind-the-scenes video on repeat. Catch y’all in the Dreaming!