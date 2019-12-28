Not long after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, we rounded up the biggest cameos made throughout the finale of the Skywalker saga. However, as has become customary with this new trilogy, there are some bonus cameos that weren’t so easily spotted or named during the credits. Two more of them have just come to light with director and long-time Star Wars fan Kevin Smith confirming a stealthy cameo he made, and a certain Star Wars legend having a second role in the movie. But for those who are spoiler sensitive, we’ll wait until after the jump to reveal these The Rise of Skywalker cameos.

First up, Kevin Smith wrote a post on Facebook revealing the cameo that director J.J. Abrams offered him shortly after the Clerks filmmaker had a near-fatal heart attack. Here’s what Smith wrote on Facebook (edited for clarity), along with a snapshot of his appearance that you would never have known about if he didn’t tell us:

“Congrats to J.J. Abrams on the #1 opening on the #1 opening and for closing out the Star Wars saga – and thank you for letting me be in the series of flicks that I fell in love with 42 years ago! Back when I had my heart attack, J.J. sent me an email that said “Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!” When they went into production last year on The Rise of Skywalker, I wrote J.J. and asked “So… I’m alive. That offer still good?” He confirmed and I flew out to England to visit Pinewood Studios for a few days, during which time I giddily watched J.J. do his thing until I was called into action! Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me!”

Here’s the moment in question where you can see Smith paired with the cyborg on the right side:

Smith continued with his post:

J.J. had me voice a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens and then put me in Rise – two things a young Emo Kev never could’ve imagined happening while he fanned the flames of his fandom in the 70’s and 80’s! Thank you, my friend in the Force, for even making the offer in the first place, let alone following through on it! You gave me a rare sensation I haven’t had since I was an action figure collecting kid in 1983 when you let me come over to your house to play Star Wars with you!

But Kevin Smith isn’t the only actor with Jay and Silent Bob connections featured in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. You might remember a lesser known actor named Mark Hamill had a bit part as a villain named Cock Knocker in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Yes, Hamill has a role as the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker, who helps Rey in a key moment by bringing back a relic of the original trilogy and a never-before-seen lightsaber wielded by his sister Leia. But he helps the Resistance much earlier in the movie too.

According to Insider, Hamill plays the alien seen above who delivers a hurried message about a First Order spy to Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca and their Resistance friends. His name is Boolio, and the only thing he asks in return for this covert intelligence is that our Resistance heroes finally win the war. Unfortunately he pays for it with his life, as we see Kylo Ren drop his decapitated head onto the table during a First Order officer meeting.

However, you might have noticed that the voice of Boolio is credited to Patrick Williams. But that’s just a pseudonym he used for some reason. So Hamill is responsible for helping our heroes in the beginning and in the end, just like the entire Skywalker saga.