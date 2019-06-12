Cool Stuff: ‘The Real Ghostbusters’ Get Outstanding Statues from Chronicle Collectibles
While most of the love for Ghostbusters is thrown at the original 1984 movie, there are plenty of fans who also grew up with the animated series The Real Ghostbusters. Even though the team didn’t really look like their cinematic counterparts, the series had a fun style all its own, complete with plenty of vibrant, haunted adventures. Only recently have they been given their due diligence in collectible form, and Chronicle Collectibles is continuing that trend with a set of The Real Ghostbusters statues.
The Real Ghostbusters Statues
The Real Ghostbusters statues have the characters standing 10 inches tall with a 4-inch base underneath them. They’re cast polyresin, and they used the original animation assets directly from Sony. They’re said to be limited edition, though it’s not said exactly how limited they are. So if you’re thinking about getting them, it would be better not to wait, especially because the only way to get Slimer is to order all four characters.
You can pre-order them right now for $149.99 each, and they’ll ship in the second quarter of 2020.
Here’s the official details on The Real Ghostbusters statues from Chronicle Collectibles:
High atop the Shandor Building, accompanied by the cheers and cries of the people of New York City, The Ghostbusters triumphed over the foul Gozer the Gozarian. But while Mr. Stay Puft is toast, the spiritual incursions from the ethereal realm continue unabated. And so, operating from their converted fire station, armed with their trusty proton packs, and with the support of Janine Melnitz and a reformed Slimer,, the Ghostbusters continue with business as usual.
Dr. Peter Venkman, professor of the occult, is the frontman of the group. A first among equals, his fellow Ghostbusters by-and-large will follow his lead in most things. Cocky, brash and headstrong, Venkman’s unparalleled ability to take nothing seriously can have the effect of carrying the team through most situations on the strength of his bravado. Of course, it just as frequently gets them into trouble.
Egon Spengler is the team’s psychokinetic theorist. The foundation of everything that is The Ghostbusters sprung straight from his brain. While other members of the team excel at the more worldly aspects of Ghostbusting, without Egon’s constant intellectual contributions, there’d be little for the rest of them to do. But that’s not to say that he’s afraid to get his feet wet. Once the action is on, Egon is right there in the front lines, an unlicensed nuclear accelerator strapped to his back, providing real-time analysis of the situation and helping the team to implement any strategies necessary for busting that ghost.
Dr. Ray Stantz provides the middle ground between Venkman’s brash irreverence and the high-minded intellectualism of Egon. He’s the team’s engineer, transforming Egon’s theories into something tangible that the team can use in their work. His childlike demeanor makes him a bit awkward in most social situations. But if you’re looking for an unlicensed nuclear accelerator that can effectively combat a four-fold cross rip, Stantz is your guy.
Winston Zeddemore is the team’s gunslinger. Although he came late to the Ghostbusters, he can wield a proton pack like one born to it—better even than the creators of that technology. Having applied to the job on a lark, Winston had to be made into a believer by constant conflicts with spirits, specters, and the occasional angry, dark demigod. Once he fully realized the magnitude of the psychokinetic incursions in New York City, however, Winston made himself an indispensable part of the team.