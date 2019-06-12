While most of the love for Ghostbusters is thrown at the original 1984 movie, there are plenty of fans who also grew up with the animated series The Real Ghostbusters. Even though the team didn’t really look like their cinematic counterparts, the series had a fun style all its own, complete with plenty of vibrant, haunted adventures. Only recently have they been given their due diligence in collectible form, and Chronicle Collectibles is continuing that trend with a set of The Real Ghostbusters statues.

The Real Ghostbusters Statues

The Real Ghostbusters statues have the characters standing 10 inches tall with a 4-inch base underneath them. They’re cast polyresin, and they used the original animation assets directly from Sony. They’re said to be limited edition, though it’s not said exactly how limited they are. So if you’re thinking about getting them, it would be better not to wait, especially because the only way to get Slimer is to order all four characters.

You can pre-order them right now for $149.99 each, and they’ll ship in the second quarter of 2020.

Here’s the official details on The Real Ghostbusters statues from Chronicle Collectibles: