Now that Hasbro has the toy license for the Ghostbusters franchise, including the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, they’re making good use of it. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of the first wave of action figures inspired by the original Ghostbusters movie from 1984, but Hasbro is also reaching back to the time Ghostbusters spent animated on Saturday mornings.

First up, this spring will see Hasbro re-releasing the first wave of The Real Ghostbusters action figures that were originally released on shelves by Kenner in 1987. On top of that, some Ghostbusters role-playing gear will return to shelves, with some updates inspired by Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but a design style reminiscent of the Real Ghostbusters toy line.

The Real Ghostbusters Action Figures Re-Release

The distinctly colorful animated versions of Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston are all being re-released with the proton pack, proton blaster and a little ghost for them to bust. They’re even being release in the same retro packaging in which they first appeared back in 1987. Also joining the Ghostbusters will be the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Slimer.

All of The Real Ghostbsuters figures will be available exclusively at Walmart this spring for $14.99 each.

Ghostbusters Role-Playing Gear

Along with the action figures, there’s also a whole new line of role-playing gear for kids (or small adults) to become Ghostbusters. The gear looks extremely similar to the role-playing items that were released back in the late 1980s, right down to the blue plastic.

Obviously the above proton pack and proton blaster will be the items that really take children of the 1980s back to their childhood. However, they’re not exactly the same since they’ve been made to be a little more sleek and somewhat movie accurate. But they’re perfect for kids to bust some ghosts.

The PKE meter that Egon Spengler frequently used is also making a comeback, complete with lights and electronic sound effects. But not all of the role-playing items are inspired by the original movie. There are some new tools that might be making an appearance in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Here’s the Proton Blaster M.O.D. (Made on Demand), a blaster that lights up and makes sound effects. The device has two accessories called the Blast ‘n Trap and the Plasma Stream. When kids attach either accessory, unique lights and sounds are activated. Attachments can be placed in three locations: on the front, side, or back of the main blaster so kids can customize their blaster to fit their Ghostbustin’ adventure, hence the Made on Demand moniker. Perhaps some attachments are introduced in the movie that enhance the proton blaster stream.

Finally, there’s the Ghost Whistle, which makes over “20 spooky and hilarious sounds.” Apparently the intent of this device is to make sounds that will scare off ghosts. We’re not sure how or if this device is actually something that comes into play in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but the official description says it’s inspired by the movie, so take that for what it’s worth.

All of these Ghostbusters role-playing toys will be available this summer, either just before or right around the time Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in theaters on July 10, 2020.