Hasbro has taken over the Ghostbusters license for toys and collectibles. That means we’ll be getting Ghostbusters: Afterlife figures sometime this summer when the movie comes out. But before we see what the merchandise looks like for the anticipated sequel, Hasbro is reaching back to the original Ghostbusters movie to create a new line of figures with the classic characters. Who made it into the first wave of Hasbro Ghostbusters action figures, and what do you get if you collect them all? Find out below.

Hasbro Ghostbusters Figures

It should come as no surprise that Dr. Peter Venkman, Dr. Ray Stantz, Dr. Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore are included in this first wave of Hasbro’s new Ghostbusters action figures, each scaled to 6-inches like the toy company’s Marvel Legends and Star Wars Black Series figures. Joining them in this first wave will be Dana Barrett, already transformed into the Gatekeeper, and the deadly Gozer the Gozerian.

Each of the characters comes with their own accessories, and each of the Ghostbusters comes with a signature accessory along with their proton packs and neutrona wands. Venkman and Winston come with ghost traps while Ray has his Ecto-Goggles and Egon has his PKE meter. It looks like Winston also has a proton stream, but we hope all the Ghostbsuters have one of those too.

However, something else comes with each of the figures too. It’s a piece of a Build-a-Ghost figure, and the ghost that comes together once you’ve collected all six of the figures in the first wave should look familiar:

It’s one of Gozer’s Terror Dogs that Dana Barrett and Louis Tully turn into in the climax of the movie. Speaking of which, where the hell is Louis Tully? It seems kind of lame that the character played by Rick Moranis didn’t get included in this line-up. Thankfully, this is only the first of what will likely be several waves, so maybe he’ll be in the next line-up of figures. After all, we need two terror dogs, don’t we?

The Hasbro Ghostbusters figures are available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse right now and are expected to ship on June 1, 2020. You can also order them at Amazon and get free shipping with Prime.