The Premise Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

These sure are tumultuous times, and nothing gets us through darkness quite like humor. Luckily, FX was looking ahead when they approved BJ Novak‘s anthology series, and we’re weeks away from seeing it premiere. If you’re excited about some satire from everyone’s favorite temp, Ryan, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about The Premise.

The Premise Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Premise premieres on FX on Hulu this September 16. To be specific, the first two episodes of the series will be available on the streaming service that day, with the following three releasing weekly on Thursdays. The five episodes of the series are expected to be around half an hour each.

What Is The Premise?

The Premise is an anthology series tackling the biggest and boldest issues of our time. It comes from series B.J. Novak, best known as that meme guy from The Office (no, not that one). He previously starred in and wrote for the NBC sitcom in addition to directing episodes throughout its run. Combining two of his many talents, Novak will write and direct for his upcoming series, which combines comedy and dramatic performance to tackle controversial issues. The episode really range in subject matter, jumping from gun violence to a pop star’s sex life, each featuring a star-studded cast and telling stories separate from one another.

The Premise Synopsis

Each episode of The Premise tells its own story, with a brand new set of characters. Below are the episode titles and their individual synopses.

“Social Justice Sex Tape”:

“When a white, woke, twenty-something ally to social justice causes discovers video evidence of a disputed police incident in the background of his highly embarrassing sex tape, a savvy young lawyer and her mentor strategize on how to best use the tape and witness to save an innocent man from prison.”

“Moment of Silence”:

“After losing his daughter to gun violence, a grieving father pursues a new job as a PR director at the National Gun Lobby, where he’s befriended by a coworker who starts to suspect the man’s motives may be far more dangerous than they seem.”

“The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler”:

“A pop megastar returns to his high school to pledge a donation to build a new library, but instead promises to have sex with the school’s valedictorian as an academic achievement prize. The promise inspires the disillusioned Abbi along with the rest of the student body, while the star’s manager and the school’s principal desperately try to walk back the promise.”

“The Commenter”:

“A young woman with a happy life and loving partner becomes obsessed with a critical anonymous comment online, eventually upending her life in a quest for the commenter’s approval.”

“Butt Plug”:

“A once-poor child of immigrants who has now become one of the world’s richest men presents a chance at redemption to his former school bully: an uninterrupted hour with his board of directors to pitch a very specific product.”

The Premise Cast

As an anthology series telling independent stories, The Premise features a new cast in each episode. The first episode, “Social Justice Tape,” is set to star Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jermaine Fowler, and Melissa Saint-Amand. “Moment of Silence” features Jon Berenthal, Boyd Holbrook, Beau Bridges, and Amy Landecker.

“The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler” stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, Brendan Scanell, and Grace Song. “The Commenter” centers Lola Kirke, who’s joined by Sylvia Grace Crim and Benjamin Clement. “Butt Plug” stars Daniel Dae Kim, Eric Lange, and Bryan Batt.

The Premise Directors, Crew, and More

Every episode is written, at least in part, by creator BJ Novak. He’s joined in penning the scripts by co-writers Jia Tolentino and Josie Duffy Rice. Novak is set to direct two episodes in the series, The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler and Moment of Silence, with the other three helmed by Kitao Sakurai, Darya Zhuk, and Jake Schreier.