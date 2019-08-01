Another intriguing anthology series could be coming to the small screen soon. FX has greenlit the pilot for Platform, a new half-hour anthology series from B.J. Novak (The Office) that already has a pretty stacked cast including Lucas Hedges, Jon Bernthal, and Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever.

Deadline reports B.J. Novak is writing, directing, and executive producing a half-hour anthology pilot for Platform that has received the green light from FX. While Platform hasn’t yet received a series order, it’s already attracted quite a cast. Lucas Hedges, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Boyd Holbrook, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace and Ed Asner are among the actors set to star in the pilot, with a few other actors finalizing deals with FX. The network is developing the pilot through FX Productions.

Platform is described by Deadline as “an anthological series that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping-off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”

That’s vague as hell, but it sounds like Platform is planning to tackle hot-button issues — perhaps politics, climate change, or healthcare based on the “world we live in today” description. The title too vaguely suggests something along those lines. Deadline has some details on the production: The plan is reportedly to film two episodes “very different in tone,” with one dramatic one tackling a “tough subject” while the other is a comedy with some animation incorporated.

Novak is best known for starring as Ryan Howard in NBC’s The Office, but he was also a writer, executive producer, and director on the hit sitcom. He has also authored the New York Times bestselling book One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories, and 2014’s The Book with No Pictures. While his particular writing and directorial style isn’t quite established yet, a project from him sounds intriguing enough. And of course, we can never get sick of anthology series.