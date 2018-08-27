The Predator is getting closer to theaters, and its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival is even sooner. That means 20th Century Fox is ramping up their marketing campaign to get butts in seats for the revival of the franchise that kicked off all the way back in 1987.

A new The Predator featurette goes behind the scenes of the film’s set to talk with co-writer/director Shane Black and his ensemble cast about bringing the galaxy’s most feared hunter back to the big screen. Plus, the cast also has some fun predicting whether The Predator would win in battles with some of pop culture’s most iconic characters and creatures, and a new TV spot gives us a taste of the new hell hounds that will give the film’s characters some trouble.

Resurrecting The Predator Featurette

Director Shane Black calls this the scariest entry in the Predator franchise, and part of that is because they’re “upgrading the Predator to the next level of deadliness.” If you need any convincing, the final moments of the featurette show off a little bit more of the Ultimate Predator, or the Mega Predator as it’s been called previously. This thing is massive, and as you can see, it doesn’t want anything to do with the smaller, traditional Predator we’ve seen before – except to kill it.

Of course, that’s not the only new threat that humans have to worry about. The Predator will also be introducing a new deadly creature into the mix. A new TV spot provides a glimpse at the Predator hound, which appears to be different than the Hell Hounds we’ve seen before. Check it out:

The Predator TV Spot

Previous iterations of the Predator hound were used to track down prey, and they’ll likely serve the same purpose here. The question is whether the Ultimate Predator will have his own Predator hounds that are also an upgrade from those we’ve seen before. They could be even more terrifying than usual.

The Predator Versus Challenge

Finally, 20th Century Fox released a video that played at San Diego Comic-Con last month. Before a couple exclusive clips were shown to the audience inside Hall H, this reel of the cast talking about The Predator battling various characters and creatures from pop culture played to the crowd. If you’re looking for some good evidence of the chemistry between this ensemble cast, this is it.

Find out more about the footage shown at the convention last month to get a better vibe of what to expect from this fall’s sci-fi action sequel over here. Otherwise, we’re bound to find out more in the next few weeks, especially once the movie plays TIFF early next month.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator opens on September 14, 2018.