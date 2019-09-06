The cast of The Office finally joined the endlessly expanding roster of Funko POP vinyl figures available in stores. But if you’re not down with those little collectible figures, the folks at Hot Topic and Boxlunch have you covered with a few perfect items that any Dunder-Mifflin employee would be honored to have.

Not only has Dwight Schrute’s personal bobblehead gifted to him by Angela been mass produced again for fans, but there’s also a Dundie Award that you can get your hands on. But the real treat is framed wall art of the watercolor painting that Pam creates for her art show. Check out all the items below.

Dwight Schrute Bobblehead

As one of the few items on the desk of Dwight Schrute that isn’t a weapon, this bobblehead is a wonderful custom gift that Angela gives her beloved “D” for Valentine’s Day. This isn’t the first time that the bobblehead has been available, but with Christmas just around the corner and all the buzz about The Office leaving Netflix in 2020, there are new fans coming around all the time who maybe didn’t get this the first time around. Now it can be yours for $12.90.

Dundie Award

We’ll be the first to caution you against buying an award for yourself for $15.12, but at the same time, this Dundie Award isn’t designated for a specific triumph. Basically, you’re just buying yourself a blank business trophy, which is really kind of a great image to represent the idea of working in an office anyway.

Pam’s Dunder-Mifflin Wall Art

Finally, in what might be the coolest item to celebrate the greatness of The Office, you can buy a framed piece of wall art for $19.90 that recreates the water color painting that Michael ends up buying from Pam. It’s the same painting that Pam takes for herself in the series finale of The Office, and now you can do the same and bring it home for yourself.

There are plenty of other items inspired by The Office at both Hot Topic and Boxlunch, including some great shirts representing Schrute Farms, Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race For The Cure and even Scott’s Tots.