Disney+ is full of the Walt Disney Company’s iconic movies and TV shows, but there’s been one piece of the company’s sprawling library that has been sorely missed. Thankfully, that’s about to change, because all five seasons of Jim Henson’s The Muppet Show will finally be arriving Disney+ starting in February. Cue Kermit the Frog screaming and waving his arms in the air with joy!

The Muppet Show on Disney+

An official press released announced the arrival of The Muppet Show on Disney+ starting on February 19. Kermit the Frog himself made the announcement, saying:

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more. Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.”

The original run of The Muppet Show (made years before Disney acquired the Muppets brand) is iconic, and it featured some of the biggest stars of the time as guest stars. Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill are just some of the famous faces you’ll see appearing alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more. There are sketches, songs, and general Muppet hilarity in every single episode.

The Muppet Show arriving on Disney+ will mark the first time that the fourth and fifth seasons of the classic series have been available to watch on home entertainment. The first three seasons were previously released on DVD, but they never got around to releasing those last two seasons due to the difficulty of securing the music rights for those episodes. Arranging the music rights for the home video release was an expensive nightmare, and we’re not sure if the Disney+ release of the series will have all the original music or not. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed and hope to learn more soon.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island, so Disney will likely be celebrating that movie throughout the year. In the meantime, you can check out a lot of other Muppet content on Disney+ while you wait for The Muppet Show to arrive next month.