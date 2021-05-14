The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as Watchmen and Justice League director Zack Snyder takes a look back at his career behind the camera. Plus, go behind the scenes of Netflix’s new superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy from Mark Millar. And finally, watch the music video for “Famous 5eva,” a track from Peacock’s new comedy series Girls5eva from 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

First up, with Army of the Dead hitting theaters and Netflix soon, Vanity Fair had director Zack Snyder sit down to take a look back at his career as a filmmaker. The director looks back his early days with the music video for Lizzy Borden’s song “Love is a Crime” and the zombie movie Dawn of the Dead, but he also touches upon all of his comic book movies, from 300 to his long-demanded cut of Justice League.

Next, Netflix has a featurette revealing the making of an epic battle from the new comic book superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy. It took the cast and crew of the series almost three months of preparation to shoot the battle on the hilltop to life, and after watching this video, you’ll see what it had to be meticulously planned for so long.

Finally, Peacock has released the Girls5eva music video for the song “Famous 4eva,” one of the girl groups hit songs in the new comedy series from Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Watch as Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Erika Henningsen bring all the cliches of 1990s pop music to life, and then check out the hilarious series on Peacock.