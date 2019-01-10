The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out about Pixarpalooza, an in-house rock concert featuring a ton of Pixar Animation studio’s employees. Plus, learn about the crane camera expertly utilized in Saturday Night Live, and Jurassic World franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard answers the web’s most searched questions about her.

First up, the Pixar Animation community its a tight-knit group, and one of the many ways they take a break from staring at their computer screens and making some of the best animated movies year-in and year-out, they have their own personal music festival. Pixarpalooza features Pixar employees forming bands and rocking out. Learn all about it above.

Next up, a new edition of Creating Saturday Night Live pays special attention to the iconic crane camera that has been seen time and time again in Studio 8H. It’s a big part of how the series easily maneuvers from sketch-to-sketch in such a small space, and it’s a real part of television history.

Finally, you can hear the voice of Bryce Dallas Howard as an adorable lost dog in A Dog’s Journey Home, but before that, she answers some of the web’s most searched questions about her for Wired. You might be shocked and impressed with Bryce Dallas Howard’s response to whether or not she can cry on command at the 2:56 mark.