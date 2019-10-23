The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, run through over 80 Easter eggs and comic references from the first episode of HBO’s new Watchmen series. Plus, watch a video tribute to 25 years of films from the arthouse distributor Fox Searchlight, and listen as Kevin Smith partakes in Rolling Stone‘s “First Time” questionnaire, answering questions about the first time he

First up, now that the first episode of HBO’s new Watchmen series has debuted on HBO, you can dig into the many Easter eggs and comic references there are to the original graphic novel, thanks to ScreenCrush. This series actually considers the graphic novel canon, not the movie, so there are some interesting details to pick up on in this debut episode.

In case you needed a reminder of all the great movies that Fox Searchlight has released since forming 25 years ago, this outstanding montage features clips from movies like The Favourite, Little Miss Sunshine, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Juno, Slumdog Millionaire, and many more.

For Rolling Stone, Kevin Smith talks about a lot of different firsts in his life. Find out the first time he met Jason Mewes, the first time he met Stan Lee, the first time he saw Star Wars, his first time going to Comic-Con, and much more. It’s in support of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is rolling out to various theaters as the Reboot Roadshow tours the country.