In this edition, in case you haven’t figured it out, learn what all the commercials from Marvel’s WandaVision series actually mean. Plus, watch Adam Savage build a life-sized velociraptor costume inspired b the clever girls from Jurassic Park. And finally, take a virtual ride on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an animated attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

First up, now that the sitcom facade of WandaVision has been pulled back to shift into full Marvel Cinematic Universe mode, ScreenCrush took a dive into the significance of the commercials that popped up throughout the series. Each one has a meaning, and in case you haven’t figured out how they all connect or what they mean, this video explains it all.

Next, over at Tested, Adam Savage takes on the massively ambitious task of building a wearable life-size velociraptor costume inspired by Jurassic Park. With the help of the amazing designers and builders at character shop Animax Designs, Adam begins his raptor costume build in the cave with some materials experimentation and figuring out the movement of the tail. Check out Part 2 and Part 3 to see how the project turns out.

Finally, take a ride with Mickey, Minnie and friends on the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. As you marvel at the projection mapping and stylized animation, you’ll also get some interesting facts about the creation of the ride and some history lessons here and there.