In this edition, watch a vintage 1984 featurette on the making of Ghostbusters, revealing funny behind the scenes footage, a look at the creating of sets and props, and more. Plus, Adam Savage shows off the frog props he has from the pivotal scene in Magnolia where they rain down from the sky, and some new stories from behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live are told by John Mulaney, Eddie Murphy, and more.

First up, here’s a vintage Ghostbusters featurette from 1984 that hypes up a movie that would go on to become one of the greatest movies of all time. Even before it became a beloved movie, there was already excitement because it was bringing together some of the biggest names in comedy for the first time ever. It’s a hokey glimpse behind the scenes, but there’s some great footage here.

Next up, in a recent edition of Tested, Adam Savage geeks out about a unique prop from the movie Magnolia, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Savage has in his possession roughly a few dozen soft rubber frogs that were used on the set of the movie for a scene when frogs rain down from the sky. The material used creates a very flexible, lifelike movement that made them fall realistically on the ground. Now how do I get him to send one of them to me?

Finally, Saturday Night Live rounded up a few more stories that didn’t make it online before. Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, John Mulaney and Aidy Bryant share some of their favorite stories from behind the scenes of the show, including sketches that didn’t work during dress rehearsal, the audition process, and more.