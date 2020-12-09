The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out whether Wolverine‘s adamantium claws and skeleton from the X-Men movies or Captain America/Black Panther’s vibranium would be stronger than The Mandalorian‘s beskar armor from the Star Wars universe. Plus, take a look back at The Munsters Scary Little Christmas original movie from 1996, and listen to Jimmy Fallon recap 2020 with the help of The Prom star Andrew Rannells and Broadway tunes.

First up, Comic Book Resources tries to determine whether the beskar from the Star Wars universe is more powerful than the adamantium that makes Wolverine so deadly or the vibranium that makes up Captain America’s shield and Black Panther’s claws. Based on the events of the Marvel movies, we’re pretty sure it’s not vibranium, but see what the video has to say.

Next, the Hats Off Entertainment YouTube channel looks back at the 1996 TV movie The Munsters Scary Little Christmas, a revamp of the classic television series with no ties to either the the TV reboot of the 1990s or the previous TV movie that arrived shortly before in 1995. Unfortunately, it’s not very good, which is why it’s presented here as a “Forgotten Failure.”

Finally The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recaps the awful year that was 2020 with some help from Book of Mormon and The Prom star Andrew Rannells and the hit songs of Broadway. Listen as Fallon and Rannells dig into the major events of this decade-long year with parodies of “Defying Gravity” from Wicked, “Memory” from Cats, “My Shot” from Hamilton, and more.

