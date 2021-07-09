(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the VFX artists from Corridor Crew bring in Industrial Light and Magic’s visual effect art director Alex Laurant for a closer look at The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Plus, see how outer space in movies has evolved across the 120-year history of motion pictures, from A Trip to the Moon to Gravity. And finally, watch as The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen interview each other.

First up, the gang at Corridor Crew brings Alex Laurant in to talk about being Industrial Light and Magic’s visual effects art director and all the work that he did on the 1999 remake of The Mummy. Get a look at amazing concept art, find out the secrets of several memorable sequences, and see how ILM brought The Mummy to life over 20 years ago.

Next, Movies Insider reveals how the depiction of outer space in movies has evolved across 120 years of movie magic. Space on film relied on practical effects and camera tricks with the likes of A Trip to the Moon in 1902 and Destination Moon in 1950. But the biggest innovations would come from 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Wars, Apollo 13, and Gravity.

Finally, Kaley Cuoco and Elizabeth Olsen have received plenty of acclaim for their performances in The Flight Attendant and WandaVision, respectively. Both are in the running for Emmys later this year, and Variety had them sit down for their Actors on Actors series to discuss each of their shows, how they approached their characters, and more.