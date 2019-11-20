The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the visual effects arts from Corridor Crew are back to react to the revamped character design for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and more. Plus, learn how movies slowly increased their runtime over the years, from the earliest 15 minute movies to today’s blockbuster and drama epics like Avengers: Endgame and The Irishman. And finally, watch as Jeff Goldblum answers questions while holding onto some adorable puppies.

First up, in the latest edition of VFX Artists React, the gang from Corridor Crew takes a look at the character redesign of Sonic the Hedgehog. Plus, they check out some of the effects used on The Flash TV series, the early stained glass computer animated character from Young Sherlock Holmes, the one shot chase from The Adventures of Tintin, and more.

Next up, a new edition of the Vox Almanac takes a look at the history of movies and their gradual increase from 15 minute stories to the much longer two-hour and three-hour movies we more commonly get today. An Italian epic called Quo Vadis started the long movie trend back in 1913 by clocking in at two hours. It had huge stunts, thousands of extras, real Roman locations, and it would change movies forever.

Finally, Jeff Goldblum has a new series on Disney+ where he dives into various sects of pop culture, hobbies, trends, and more. So BuzzFeed had him play with some puppies while answering some questions about what he dreams of when he sleeps, what people usually say when they meet him, the most fascinating thing he learned on his new show, and more.