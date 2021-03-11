The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the gang from Corridor Crew react to the visual effects in the new Mortal Kombat movie trailer, Species, and RoboCop. Plus, check out The Hollywood Reporter’s actors roundtable with Sacha Baron Cohen, John David Washington, Steven Yeun, and more. And finally, take a look back at the Disneyland attraction Adventure Thru Inner Space, featuring a rather infamous corporate sponsor.

First up, Corridor Crew sat down to take a look at the visual effects used to bring some brutal violence in the red band trailer for the new Mortal Kombat. Plus, they also look at a different kind of motion-capture animation from the bad B-movie Species, the impressive stop-motion animation from the original RoboCop, and the far less impressive digital effects in the absolutely abysmal remake from 2014.

Next, The Hollywood Reporter continues their awards season roundtable discussions, this time with some of the most buzzed about actors of the year. Listen to the nearly hour-and-a-half conversation between Ben Affleck (The Way Back), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Gary Oldman (Mank), John David Washington (Malcolm & Marie, Tenet), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Finally, a new episode of Defunctland explores Disneyland’s Adventure Thru Inner Space, a ride that shrank guests to the size of an atom. Weirdly enough, this ride was sponsored by Monsanto, the American agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation that came under fire for their use of polychlorinated biphenyls, which caused cancer (and other health issues) in humans and animals.